After making her big Bollywood debut with film Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan is all set to make it massive with her upcoming film Simmba. The film features Ranveer Singh opposite to Sara and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 28. Before the official release, the makers of the film held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Rohit Shetty were among the people who watched the special screening of the picture.

Meanwhile, Sara took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her featuring by her mother and brother during the screening of the picture. Once again, Sara brought out the fashionista in herself as she donned a floral sea-green outfit with minimal makeup. With her hair open as waves and red peep toes, the diva caught the attention of all the shutterbugs. Her pictures from the screening are already doing the rounds on several social media platforms, mainly Instagram. Here we have compiled a series of pictures from the special screening of Simmba, take a look:

