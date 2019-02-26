Sara Ali Khan was spotted with Ananya Panday last night and refused to face the paparazzi. Looking at the photos, it seems like something is fishy between both of them. In the photos circulating on social media, Sara refused to show her face before getting into an auto with Ananya. Kartik Aaryan would be soon seen pairing with Ananya onscreen in their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted last night with Ananya Panday in Mumbai and refused to face the paparazzi. It seems like something is fishy is going on between them both of them. Sara, the elder daughter of Saif Ali Khan, recently entered the film industry by making her debut in the film Kedarnath. Since that time, she has managed to be in the limelight, all thanks to her impressive personal style and magnetic personality. This time, it became a bit awkward to see Sara behaving like that in front of the media. Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Pandey, is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, has been snapped many a time with her girl-gang but this time both the star kids were spotted together.

In the chat show Koffee with Karan, Sara was earlier asked to choose a guy whom she wants to date. To which, she took Pyaar Ka Punchnaama actor Kartik Aryan’s name. However, speculation is rife that Kartik is currently dating Sara’s friend Ananya.

Sara refused to show her face before getting into a rickshaw and wanting an escape route, maybe she doesn’t want to show her link with Ananya. But the question is why? Kartik would be soon seen pairing with Ananya onscreen in their upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh. It would be interesting to see the pair working together in a film. The growing closeness between Sara and Ananya is a hot gossip in Bollywood today.

