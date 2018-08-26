The entire country is celebrating the special festival of Rakshabandhan and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan's photo on this special occasion of Rakhi has been breaking the Internet ever since the photo started surfacing on social media on Sunday.

In the photo, we see siblings Ibrahim Ali Khan hugging his sister Sara Ali Khan as they celebrate the beautiful festival of Rakshabandhan. Dressed in a pink and white suit, Sara Ali Khan looks adorable as he holds the holy plate in her hands after tying the Rakhi to her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While Sara Ali Khan is dressed in her traditional best, Ibrahim Ali Khan has kept it simple in a black T-shirt. We must say that Ibrahim Ali Khan totally resembles her father Saif Ali Khan in the latest photo which has taken over the Internet. It seems like the entire Bollywood is in the festive mode as from Janhvi Kapoor to Monalisa to Taimur Ali Khan have been in their traditional best and celebrating this day with all the love.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and will be making her big Bollywood debut in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Karan Johar’s masala entertainer titled Simmba which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is slated to hit the silver screen at the end of 2018. Both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photo has gone viral on social media soon after it was shared by one of Sara Ali Khan’s fan pages. Sara Ali Khan has already become a star and has a number of fan following on social media!

