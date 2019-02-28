Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted attending Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's film Sonchiriya screening last night. In the photos, the actor was looking alluring, wearing a western attire with a slight traditional twist. She was dressed in a white pant-saree. Along with Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Pandey also attended the screening of the movie.

Sara Ali Khan is a stunner and there is no doubt upon this fact. Starting from her acting skills to her glamorous attires, the actor kills it everywhere. Recently Sara Ali Khan was snapped at Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Sonchiriya screening. This happened for the first time when Sara Ali Khan was seen with Vicky Kaushal, greeting so nicely meanwhile Ananya Pandey also joins their company later on. Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar also attended the screening of the movie with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. In the photos, Sara is looking flamboyant dressed in a cream pant-sari which is looking glamorous on her. Sara has further completed her looks by wearing a sleeveless blouse and has carried a sling bang which is adding more to her style and looks. Moreover, her apt makeup and perfect hairdo is something one can die for. Meanwhile, Ananya is looking pretty dressed in casual wear. With rugged jeans and a black pullover, Ananya looks perfect.

Vicky Kaushal as usual carried a simple casual look, wearing a blue tracksuit. Talking about Sara’s professional work, Sara first appeared with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Kedarnath. Post to which, she appeared with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s movie Simmba, which proved to be a hit film. Rumours say that recently the actor has signed various films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More