One of the most loved and adored newbies of Bollywood, who keeps on raising the temperatures with her hot and happening photos has become everyone's favourite. After giving multiple hits, the diva is now setting the world of commercials on fire. From Fanta to Veet, Sara Ali Khan is slaying everywhere.

Shining like a star, Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut last year with ‘Kedarnath’ and has been one of the most talked about debutante of as both of her films Kedarnath and Simmba have had smashing records. Owing to immense fan following, various brands have been queuing up to sign her as the brand ambassador.

Sara immediately after the release of her blockbuster films signed and became the face of Brands like Veet and Fanta. Before the announcement of Veet, there was a spotting of Sara with packing the belongings from the house which built curiosity among the fans leaving them intrigued upon it. Soon, Sara took to her social media and announced that she is excited about the new beginnings.

Right after that, the diva announced that the festival of colours, Holi will be more fun, playful and exciting this time as she has joined the Fanta family in their orangey celebrations.

Both the ads have tracked with millions of views, proving the popularity of the actress. Sara has been currently juggling with the shoot of her upcoming film and the brand commercials for which she has been shooting simultaneously.

Recently, at an award function, Sara won the title of Best debutante of the year for her performance in Kedarnath. The actress made tremors across the Bollywood and is the only debutante to have not just one but two films in a span of just a month that shattered box offices.

The actress made her second appearance on-screen within a span of two weeks from her debut release. Sara stole the hearts of the audience in Simmba. The film set the cash counters ringing, turning out one of the biggest blockbusters of last year.

Sara is on the cloud nine with back to back success at the box office. Recently, Sara made her debut on the magazine cover for the March feature. The absolute beauty has left us jaw-dropping mesmerized and we can’t simply take our eyes off from the picture.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humour and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to seeing the actress on the silver screen.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

