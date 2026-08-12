Sara Ali Khan Birthday: From Her Crores-Worth Fortune And ‘Stingy’ Tag To Box Office Struggles, 5 Lesser-Known Facts About The Actor

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has carved out her own niche in Bollywood ever since she made her acting debut in the film Kedarnath in 2018. Whether it is her popular ‘Namaste’ or her open interviews and relatable social media accounts, Sara has definitely crafted a unique image for herself, one which does not conform to the usual royal Pataudi family legacy.

So, on Sara Ali Khan’s birthday, here are five interesting facts you may not know about the actor.

Why Did Sara Ali Khan Study At Columbia University Before Bollywood?

Before joining the world of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan attended Columbia University in New York City where she studied History and Political Science. She graduated from there in just three years instead of the usual four.

She was also going through a very significant change during her university life. Sara has confessed that she used to be overweight when she was young and had PCOS. She then started doing some intense workouts and came back to India as an actor.

What Is Sara Ali Khan’s Net Worth? Why Is She Known For Being ‘Stingy’?

She has always made fun of being stingy and mentioned how she likes going for inexpensive shopping options. There have been a number of claims about her net worth to be somewhere around Rs 41 crore, but these figures of celebrities’ net worths have never been revealed publicly and must be taken as rough estimates.

This character of being practical rather than extravagant is her strength too. Even though she comes from one of the most famous families in Bollywood, she has always made it clear that she likes to shop locally.

How Did Sara Ali Khan Lose Weight And Transform Her Fitness?

Sara’s transformation into a fit individual is one of the most talked-about elements of her life before entering the Bollywood industry. Sara has been known to have weighed in at over 90 kilos during her teenage years and had to face PCOS too.

She has undergone this transformation through rigorous exercises and alterations in her lifestyle. She now engages in various forms of exercising such as weightlifting, Pilates, and boxing.

Which Sara Ali Khan Movies Were Hits And Which Failed At The Box Office?

Sara did a fabulous job in Kedarnath and Simmba, getting recognition right from her beginning. On the other hand, Sara’s filmography includes some films that flopped in theatres as well as some online releases. Sara once again found success commercially with her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. Later on, she worked in Metro… In Dino.

Did Sara Ali Khan Invest In A Startup? Here’s What We Know

Acting is not the only connection that Sara has with the corporate world. In 2022, Sara invested an undisclosed sum of money in the pop-culture clothing label ‘The Souled Store’ and became a part-owner of the brand. This investment by Sara was her first venture into the world of startups, where the actor has mentioned that she has invested in the brand because of her fascination with pop culture, uniqueness, and comfort clothing.

From attending the Ivy League to becoming a Bollywood star and entrepreneur, Sara Ali Khan’s path has taken many turns since her film family connections. With each passing year, Sara’s career keeps evolving.

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