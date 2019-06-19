Sara Ali Khan childhood video: As Bollywood newcomer Sara Ali Khan gears up to win hearts with her impressive performance in Bollywood, a video from her childhood days has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sara is looking adorable and it is sure to make you go awww!

Sara Ali Khan childhood video: Ever since Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan featured on Koffee With Karan alongside her dad Saif Ali Khan, she has been making a lot of buzz for all the right buzz. Emerging as a fan’s favourite, the young talent manages to make headlines with whatever she does. However, when she and Saif come together, it is indeed special. To kick away the mid-week, a video of Sara Ali Khan from her childhood days has gone viral on her fan pages that will definitely make you smile ear to ear.

In the video, the father-daughter-duo Saif and Sara can be seen present on the sets of the film. While Saif looks after his little princess, Sara is seen playing around. Dressed in an orange dress, hair tied in two high ponytails and plump cheeks, Sara looks adorable. Her cute smile is worth melting hearts and it is the best thing on the Internet today.

On the occasion of Father’s Day last week, Sara had shared a heartfelt note for her dad. Sharing a couple of throwback photos, Sara thanked Saif for always being there for her, being her partner on nerdy days, for teaching her how to read, for showing her first rain and snow, for teaching her how to eat spaghetti and being patient, loving and compassionate.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s adorable throwback video here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Moreover, she has also been roped in for David Dhawan’s upcoming film Coolie no. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Laal Kaptaan, Taanhaji: The Unsung Hero and the second season of Netflix Original Sacred Games.

