Sara Ali Khan Controversies: From Temple Visits To NCB Summons, 5 Times The Actress Made Headlines

Sara Ali Khan has established her acting career by means of a combination of mass films, honest talk shows and a very relatable public image, her belonging to the Pataudi family has also been synonymous to constant surveillance. From the moment she stepped foot in the Indian cinematic industry in the year 2018 with the film Kedarnath, her life has seen many incidents that have made her the topic of discussion not only for her films but also for other aspects of her life.

Whether visiting important Hindu temples, getting involved in a legal battle regarding her debut film or being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the year 2020 and receiving criticism for her social media posts, Sara has been through many times of public glare.

Why Did Sara Ali Khan’s Temple Visits Spark Controversy?

Her visits to famous pilgrim places for Hindus like Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, and Mahakaleshwar have sparked many debates on social media. There have been many criticisms of her religious affiliations by some people due to her familial origin.

She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and has expressed the idea that she wishes to keep her religion private. Consequently, her temple visits and the performance of rituals such as Ganga Aarti have often been subjects of much debate online. Debates over Kedarnath have seen her temple visits become part of a larger debate on who can enter such religious places.

Did A Rs 5 Crore Lawsuit Almost Affect Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood Debut?

Before Sara was able to enter the world of Bollywood cinema with a bang, there was a conflict between Kedarnath and Simmba that became an obstacle for her. The actress was doing a movie called Kedarnath under the direction of Abhishek Kapoor while at the same time being in Simmba by Rohit Shetty. The schedule conflict led to the producers claiming Rs 5 crore as compensation.

This issue was eventually sorted out and both schedules were adjusted. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and Simmba later the same year.

What Was Sara Ali Khan’s Role In The 2020 NCB Drug Probe?

Sara came up in the investigation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actor, who had appeared alongside Rajput in the movie Kedarnath, was called in for interrogation by the bureau.

Sara is reported to have claimed that she had not consumed any illegal drugs during her interrogation. Her interrogation by the NCB was a very big news story when several personalities from Bollywood were undergoing interrogation.

Why Does Sara Ali Khan’s Friendship With Orry Keep Making Headlines?

The relationship between Sara and Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry, has equally attracted many discussions on the Internet. In fact, photographs showing them together have been taken severally, with their presence at social gatherings continuously raising speculations on social media. Their relationship keeps being discussed in relation to the personal life of the actress despite her continued focus on acting.

Which Sara Ali Khan Social Media Posts Triggered Backlash?

Sara has also faced criticism over some of her social media posts and public comments. One of the biggest controversies came in 2020 when she shared an “All Lives Matter” post during the Black Lives Matter protests. The post was criticised online and was subsequently deleted.

She has also faced backlash over a photoshoot in Kenya and comments about skin tone and makeup that some viewers felt trivialised the issue of colourism. These incidents added another layer to the scrutiny surrounding the actor’s public image.

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