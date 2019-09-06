Sara Ali Khan on matching up to original Coolie No 1: In her latest interview, Sara Ali Khan has opened up about reprising Karisma Kapoor's role in Coolie No. 1. While expressing her excitement, Sara has said that actors should not stress over it. If they do, they wouldn't be able to perform well.

Sara Ali Khan on matching up to original Coolie No 1: With her grace, charm, wit and strong acting chops, the gen star Sara Ali Khan has already a carved a space for herself in the Bollywood industry and hearts of fans. After delivering a blockbuster hit like Simmba alongside Simmba, she is now gearing up step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor for Coolie No 1 sequel alongside Varun Dhawan. Considering the huge success of original Coolie No. 1 featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, comparisons are bound to happen.

While the first look of the film garnered an overwhelming response on social media, several cine-philes wondered whether the new age actor would be able to do justice to the role. During her recent interaction with FirstPost, Sara Ali Khan addressed the talk around the film and said that she feels very fortunate to do the adaptation because everyone has seen Coolie no. 1. Being able to recreate it on the sets feels like a privilege to her.

Highlighting that she is aware of the pressure that comes with it, Sara said that Karisma Kapoor is a megastar and doing justice to her performance is a difficult job. She talked to her co-star Varun Dhawan about it but she does not think that it is an actors’ job to bother about it. If they feel responsible and stress about it, they wouldn’t be able to perform well.

She added that David Dhawan and Govinda made Coolie No. 1 with a lot of love and fun, which is why the film worked. So, they are not taking pressure on themselves and killing fun. The audience will not be able to connect with it if they don’t make the film with fun.

In the interview, Sara was also quipped about her reaction to award functions and how several celebrities like Aamir Khan have condemned it in the past. The actor responded that everything, from a review, audience reaction, an award or her mother’s reaction, matters. All these things are a part and parcel of the job. She does not see any harm in it as long as it is done in good spirits and everyone is celebrating each other’s achievements.

Sara Ali Khan will be performing this year at IIFA. Along with Coolie No. 1, she will also be seen in Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

