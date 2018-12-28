Sara Ali Khan hot photos: Sara Ali Khan masters the talent of gaining attention on social media and leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her recent upgrades. The diva is looking ravishing in her recent uploads, dressed in a blue outfit which is suiting her from every angle. The actor's upcoming movie–Simmba has already hit the silver screens and has got a positive response from her fans.

Sara Ali Khan hot photos: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to amaze her fans with her hot and desi updates. The budding actor has already conquered the heart of her fans with her debut film–Kedarnath and today has already banged upon the silver screens with her following movie–Simmba with co-stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgun, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana.

Recently the budding actor Sara took to Instagram to share her latest pictures. In the photos, she is looking flamboyant dressed in a blue dress. The diva is looking alluring with soft curls, mild makeup and nude lipstick. The beauty rules over the heart of her fans with her vibrant personality and hardworking persona. She has always led her life with optimistic behaviour and took hardships in a positive way. The sensation has 4 million followers on the image sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of being her fans favourite. The budding actor has given major fashion goals to her fans while promoting her movies and is super excited for her movie–Simmba which has already released. Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar.

