Sara Ali Khan, who recently appeared on the much-loved show Koffee with Karan along with her father Saif Ali Khan had famously agreed on having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. But later on a tete-a-tete with RJ Mallishka on her radio show, Khan backtracked on her statement and said that her crush on Ranbir has been over long ago.

Ranbir Kapoor is the national heartthrob in the truest sense of the word. The Kapoor scion is quite a charmer and we attest to the fact that every girl has secretly crushed on him. His good looks coupled with his charms and poise, make him the object of desire that he is. His current girlfriend Alia Bhatt had confessed about crushing on him long ago. And it was least surprising when Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan declared her wish to marry the Ranbir on Koffee With Karan.

As a matter of fact, who would not want to have the chocolaty handsomeness to himself? But, oh boy! Looks like Ms Khan was least honest when she confessed her wish! In a recent tete-a-tete with RJ Mallishka, Sara spilled the beans about the incident. On the radio chat show, Sara revealed that how she was never serious about her crush on Ranbir Kapoor but decide to play along with her dad Saif in his banter.

However, she accepted that she had a crush on Ranbir long ago and father just disclosed the old information the show. And even though she is long over the crush, she agreed to whatever her father said because she felt that it would be rude to declare that she doe not have a crush on Kapoor anymore.

Mallishka further prodded on Sara saying that since Alia and she are now friends she wants to keep Ranbir out of the equation. To which Sara had an embarrassing foot in mouth situation when she said that dating your friend’s boyfriend is quite common these days. Realising her folly Sara said that she must leave the show as quickly as possible. We are left wondering about Ranveer and Alia’s reaction about it when they watch the fun conversation. Sara Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More