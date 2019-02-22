Sara Ali Khan denies moving out of mother Amrita Singh's house: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who recently starred in films like Kedarnath and Simmba, has denied moving out of her mother Amrita Singh's house to a new place. The next gen star has clarified that she stays with her mother and is happy that way.

Sara Ali Khan denies moving out of mother Amrita Singh’s house: The next gen star Sara Ali Khan is just two films old but she has emerged as one of the most talked-about stars in Bollywood in recent times. The Simmba actor recently grabbed headlines as she shared a new photo on her Instagram account in which she was seated alongside packed boxes. The said photo fuelled speculation stating that Sara has moved out of her mother Amrita Singh’s house to a new pad.

However, dismissing the reports at a recent event in Mumbai, Sara quashed them a false rumour. She responded that she stays with her mother and she is happy that way. The actor added that she will keep hopefully keep irritating her for many many years. As per latest reports, the photo is from a new brand collaboration and is put out to raise excitement among the audience (which it surely did).

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan’s photo that sparked the speculation:

Daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her debut last year with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Post this, the actor starred in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh that emerged as a blockbuster hit. Post the two releases, the actor is yet to announce her next project.

As per latest reports, Sara Ali Khan is being considered for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in its earlier instalment. In the film, Sara will be reportedly sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan. The makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

