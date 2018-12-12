Sara Ali Khan knows how to play with poppy colours and make it look sexy. With the classy yet attractive pairing of pink and black, Sara has proved that she is going to be the next glam queen of Bollywood. Well, this whole attire was hailed by Sara to promote her upcoming romantic-action thriller Simmba in the famous reality show Dance Plus. Sara arrived in the show with her co-star Ranveer Singh to promote the movie.

One of the most stunning new-comers welcomed by Bollywood this year, Sara Ali Khan never misses a chance the impress her fans with her hot and happening photos. Raising temperatures with her astonishing stills, Sara Ali Khan has made her Instagram timeline worth a watch. The gorgeous actor is a replica of her gorgeous mother Amrita Singh, as the fans say and is warmly loved and adored by the audience.

Sara Ali Khan made her grand Bollywood debut this year with Kedarnath which is currently running good on the box-office and now she is busy promoting her second film Simmba. Soon to release Simmba will star sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer Singh. The actor is not only hogging headlines for her superb performance but also for her mind-blowing Instagram game. Being an avid social media user, Sara keeps on posting sultry photos of her, gathering a lot of attention. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. Striking the hottest pose, Sara Ali Khan is bringing back the 90s vibes. All dolled-up in the retro classic avatar, Sara is surely giving a big fashion competition out there. Take a look yourself!

