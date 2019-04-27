Bollywood hottie Sara Ali Khan became the talk of the town after the Kedarnath actress was seen enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai, take a look!

Sara Ali Khan, on the way to her gym, was spotted in a blue ganji and black shorts

Bollywood cutie Sara Ali Khan, daughter of popular Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who made a powerful debut in 2018 with the blockbuster film Kedarnath surprised all her fans after she was snapped taking an auto-ride to her gym.

Yes, you read that right! Sara Ali Khan, who has impressed us with her stunning performance in movies like Kedarnath and Simmba ditched her big car and travelled in an auto-rickshaw to her gym class along with her friend and vidoes and photos from her auto-rickshaw ride have taken social media by storm and are all over the Internet!

Soon after her photos and videos started surfacing on social media, fans were very excited to see their favourite actress roaming arounds in the streets of Mumbai like any other typical girl! Sara Ali Khan, on the way to her gym, was spotted in a blue ganji and black shorts and the Simmba actress left her hair open.

We must say that Sara Ali Khan looked extremely cute and adorable as she was spotted enjoying her auto-rickshaw ride and the photos, as well as videos, have been breaking the Internet!

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Hindi film industry last year with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath which was a blockbuster and Sara Ali Khan even won the Filmfare award for the Best Debutante for Kedarnath this year.

She later starred in Ranveer Singh starrer Masala entertainer Simmba which was a cop drama helmed by Rohit Shetty and was backed by Karan Johar. Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 along with Kartik Aryan and she has also been roped in to play the lead actress opposite Varun Dhawan in the official remake of Coolie No. 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App