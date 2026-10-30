Sara Ali Khan Faces Fatwa Over Kedarnath Visit; Cleric Calls Her Temple Prayers ‘Haram’ And Asks Her To Repent

The Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has attracted the ire of an Islamic cleric from Bareilly due to her visit to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, who is the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has declared a fatwa against the actress for her prayer at the temple, stating that it is ‘haram’ and not permissible under Sharia law.

The cleric has also asked the actress to do tauba, meaning to seek forgiveness from Allah, for engaging in the religious rituals of another religion. The cleric’s comments were triggered by the visit of the actress to Kedarnath on October 25, 2026, during which she was seen standing in line for darshan and praying at the temple. The matter has once again put focus on the visits of Sara to religious places and especially to Kedarnath, which she has visited many times before.

Why Has A Fatwa Been Issued Against Sara Ali Khan?

In a video clip, Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi said that he had been asked by many young Muslims if Sara’s visit to Kedarnath and praying was in accordance with the laws of Islam. In response to these questions, the clergyman said that according to his understanding of Sharia, Muslims are not allowed to take part in the rituals of any other religion.

He called such behavior najayaz (impermissible) and haram. He also said that if Sara had gone to the temple, offered prayer, and sought blessings of her own choice, she had committed a sin and needed to seek Allah’s forgiveness. The clergyman advised the actress to repent and warned her that she would have to answer for her actions before Allah if she did not repent. These comments were in reaction to her involvement in the temple rituals.

It should be pointed out that a fatwa is a religious opinion or decree made by an Islamic scholar in answer to a question about Islamic law.

When Did Sara Ali Khan Visit Kedarnath Temple?

Sara visited Kedarnath on October 25. Pictures and videos from the trip showed the actress waiting in the queue for darshan at the shrine. She was also seen outside the temple with folded hands after offering prayers. Her latest visit is not the first time she has travelled to the Himalayan shrine. Sara has maintained a visible association with Kedarnath over the years, including through photographs and posts shared on social media.

The temple also has a connection with her film career. Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and followed a love story connected to the pilgrimage town.

What Has Sara Ali Khan Said About Visiting Temples?

Sara has previously faced criticism over her visits to Hindu temples. In June 2023, she defended her decision to visit religious places, describing it as a personal choice. The actress has also spoken about her connection with different places of worship. Her visits to Kedarnath and other religious sites have repeatedly attracted attention, with the actress sharing photographs from some of these trips.

However, as of the latest reports on October 30, Sara and her team had not issued a public response to the latest fatwa. The cleric’s statement should therefore not be mistaken for the actress’s own position on the matter.

What Is The Kedarnath Temple Committee’s Rule For Non-Hindu Visitors?

The controversy has also brought attention to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee’s visitor protocol. Reports say the committee has introduced an affidavit requirement for non-Hindu visitors seeking permission to offer prayers at the shrines. According to reports quoting the committee’s chief executive officer, Sara’s team submitted the required affidavit before her latest visit.

The development adds another dimension to the discussion surrounding her trip, which has now drawn attention from both religious and entertainment circles. For now, the controversy centres on the cleric’s interpretation of religious law and his demand that Sara seek forgiveness. There has been no publicly confirmed response from the actress to his remarks.

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