Sara Ali Khan, who has become the heartthrob of Bollywood just after two movies revealed about her one and only boyfriend Veer Pahariya, who apparently hasn't broken her heart.

New to the film industry, Sara has already started winning hearts with her extravagant performances in Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh ventured into acting by playing the leading role in the 2018 films Kedarnath and Simmba. A member of Pataudi Family, Sara revealed that she has only ever dated one guy, union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s grandson, Veer Pahariya. Sara and Veer’s pictures went viral in 2016 and the duo was rumoured to have broken up to which Sara clarified about her heart not being broken. It was also rumoured that the couple was all heart eyes for each other and also exchanged promise rings. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, she confessed she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan who is allegedly dating Ananya Pandey. However, Sara claims to be single at the moment.

New to the film industry, Sara has already started winning hearts with her extravagant performances in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and subsequently in Simmba alongside Ranvir Singh.

The already famous actress said that she was always studious and loved reading but the rush that she felt while doing theatre on stage was what made her decision about her career in acting.

Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Sara was highly praised for her performance in the film and the movie performed well at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More