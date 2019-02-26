Sara Ali Khan first magazine cover: Actor Sara Ali Khan, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, has featured on the cover of a fashion magazine. Interestingly, this marks Sara's first-ever magazine cover and she looks absolutely ravishing. Post Simmba's blockbuster success, Sara is yet to announce her next film.

The next gen star Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has made a power-packed entry in Bollywood. After mesmerising everyone with her performance in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput followed by delivering a smashing box office hit Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, the young talent has proved that she is here and here to stay. And now, the young talent has added another feather to her cap with her first ever magazine cover with Filmfare.

Presented with the tagline ‘A Star Is Born’, Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing on the cover of the fashion magazine. Donning an embellished grey dress with green fringe detailing, Sara has completed her look with black tasselled earrings, chunky bracelet and golden heels. To amp up the look, Sara has opted for minimal makeup and soft curly hair. Glaring into the camera, she can be seen posing on a black jeep amid green cover. Needless to say, Sara is a sight to behold on her first magazine cover.

Having completed her graduation from Columbia University, Sara has charmed everyone with her magnetic on-screen personality, outspoken personality reflected in her multiple interviews and stunning looks. In just no time, Sara has garnered over 7 million followers and wins hearts every time she shares her new photos.

Post the blockbuster success of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan is yet to announce her next project. However, speculation is rife that Sara is being considered for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite her apparent crush Kartik Aaryan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More