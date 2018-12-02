Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan is back again to impress everyone with her impeccable style for Kedarnath promotions. In the photos shared by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the diva can be seen looking astonishing in an indo-western outfit. Donning a colouful embroidered crop top with high-waisted flared pants, Sara is flaunting her washboard abs in the look.

The next-gen star Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath on December 7, is making all the right buzz before the film hits the screens. Be it her impressive acting stint, upfront personality shining through in all interviews or her fashion-forward promotional looks, there is no denying that Sara is one of the most promising newcomers of 2018. After getting thumbs up from fashion critics, the diva is back to steal with her another look and we are absolutely love it.

Donning a creation by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Sara is looking effortlessly stylish in an embroidered colorful crop top with puffed sleeves and high-waisted flared pants. As she flaunts her washboard abs in the indo-western avatar, Sara has parted her hair to one side and is accentuating the look with statement earrings and minimal makeup. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who also styled Janhvi Kapoor during the promotions of her film Dhadak, shared the photos of Sara’s look on her official Instagram account.

Have a look at Sara’s latest photos here:

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP Movies and Guy In The Sky Pictures, Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Based against the backdrop of devastating floods in Kedarnath, the teaser as well as the trailer of the film has impressed the audience and film critics alike.

Post Kedarnath, Sara will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed film Simmba. In the film, the diva has been paired opposite Ranveer Singh. Scheduled to hit the screens on December 28, the trailer of Simmba will release tomorrow, i.e December 3.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan’s other promotional looks:

