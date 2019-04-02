Sara Ali Khan gets all the love for Vogue cover: Sara Ali Khan has graced the April issue of Vogue magazine: The actress has said that she has been given appreciation and recognition before she did anything to deserve it. Daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan said that she can repay that by doing enough work so that people would eventually think that she has deserved it.

Donning a red and white short dress, Sara Ali Khan looks summer ready with minimal makeup and soft beach waves, showcasing she is unscripted, unflappable and most definitely unstoppable.

Shining like a star, Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut last year with ‘Kedarnath’ and has been one of the most talked about debutante as both of her films Kedarnath and Simmba have had smashing records.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humor and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to see the actress on the silver screen.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

Here is the reaction of tweeple:

When you make the beauty of Vogue earn the beauty of Sarah Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan — Asteema (@Asteema_singh) April 2, 2019

Sara Ali Khan is my favourite actress in bollywood industry. She plays a vibrant role in her every movies. pic.twitter.com/A7LVNO5v42 — jyotika (@jyotika1121) April 2, 2019

Sara Ali Khan is just 2 movies old but guess what ? She’s won our hearts already. pic.twitter.com/fonD0x8Zk8 — David 💯% FB (@its_David_X) April 2, 2019

Sara ali khan is very talented actress. Without talent no one can survive in bollywood. pic.twitter.com/RVWQcT1q4c — Sunidhi (@iSunidhi_) April 2, 2019

So beautiful 😘😘😘😘

Sara Ali Khan is definitely the best thing to see on internet today 😍 pic.twitter.com/symFZ6TAHp — BR Sharma (@br_sharma_) April 2, 2019

