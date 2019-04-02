Sara Ali Khan gets all the love for Vogue cover: Bollywood’s heartthrob Sara Ali Khan set the mercury rising with her latest magazine cover and her fans couldn’t hold their excitement. Gracing the April issue of Vogue India, the actress has nailed the cover with her charismatic looks and enviable figure. Creating ripples on social media, Sara Ali Khan fans showered their love on the actress by flooding Twitter with tweets, creating a strong trend. 

Donning a red and white short dress, Sara Ali Khan looks summer ready with minimal makeup and soft beach waves, showcasing she is unscripted, unflappable and most definitely unstoppable.

Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) is all set to make waves in Bollywood. “I know that I’ve been given appreciation and recognition before I’ve done anything to deserve it. The only way I can repay that is to endeavour to do honest-enough work so that eventually people will think that I have deserved it. I did not ask for this much love or to be born in the family that I have,” she tells us in our #April 2019 issue. Read more via link in bio. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: Priyanka Kapadia (@priyankarkapadia). Words by: Nitya Chablani: (@nityachablani). (Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Bondu (@anilc68). Creative direction: Heidi Volpe (@heidivolpe). Art and props: Bindiya Chhabria (@bindiya01). Production: Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani); Bindiya Chhabria

Shining like a star, Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut last year with ‘Kedarnath’ and has been one of the most talked about debutante as both of her films Kedarnath and Simmba have had smashing records. 

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humor and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to see the actress on the silver screen. 

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.  

Here is the reaction of tweeple:

