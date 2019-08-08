Sara Ali Khan is the cover girl for Femina this month. Donning a light green and off-white saree wrapped in a modern style, Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing as she flaunts her toned abs. Take a look.

With two back to back hit films, stellar on-screen appearances, ravishing magazine cover and an amiable personality, Sara Ali Khan has proved that she is here and here to rule the Industry. Touted as one of the most promising newcomers in recent times, the actor has got the Hindi Film Industry and fans go gaga over her and this is only the beginning.

After gracing the covers of Vogue and Filmfare, the diva has now paved her way to the cover of Femina this month and is slaying it with her gorgeous avatar. Giving a modern twist to a saree, Sara is amping up the hotness quotient as she flaunts her toned abs.

On the cover, she can be seen donning a light green off white saree with the loose end tied around her waist. The saree has been worn with an off-white blouse with puffed sleeves. For her hair and makeup, Sara has opted for messy middle-parted hairdo, subtle yet sultry makeup with nude lips. Sharing the cover on social media, Femina called Sara a rising star. A digital cover and behind the scenes video has also been released online as a treat for her fans.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has jet off to Bangkok to kickstart the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in the remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Both the film are scheduled for a theatrical release next year in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App