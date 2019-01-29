Sara Ali Khan is among the top budding actors who has just entered the industry and has already created a buzz on social media. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. Recently, the actor's photo in a shimmery dress is drawing attention, have a look

Sara Ali Khan photos: Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan is among the top trending budding actors who are leaving no stone unturned to flourish her skills well on-screens. The Bollywood actor’s recent dancing picture has gone viral and is currently winning millions of hearts on social media. In the photo, she is looking gorgeous dressed in a silver shimmery dress. With soft curls and dazzling pose, the actor is stealing the attention of her fans on the Internet. The hottie leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her hot and sexy photos which proves the Internet sensation to be fans favourite.

Recently, Sara has appeared in two films which include Kedarnath which was her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh which proved to be a blockbuster hit film. Sara Ali Khan has about 6.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and is among those heartthrobs which keeps on entertaining fans with her crazy looks and stylish attires.

Though Sara Ali Khan has just entered the film industry with 2 films but she has made her name and has captured many hearts from her on-screen performances. It is also said that her traits and skills prove her talent which is inherited from her mother and father Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is counted amongst the hardworking actors and her fans also leave no chance of showering their love on the diva.

