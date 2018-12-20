Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from Lokmat event. In the series of pictures shared by the Kedarnath star Sara is donning a beautiful white designer lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She has complemented her look with kohled eyes, glossy pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow.

Sara Ali Khan looks dreamy in Manish Malhotra's creation, see photos

Talking about the Lokmat awards it was graced by Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Urvashi Rautela among others. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan pictures from the award night here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screens with Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood in Simmba. The movie is set to release next week on the occasion of the new year on December 28, 2018. The movie has been helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. Though she might be one movie old but has already become a social media sensation with 3.1 million followers on the photo sharing platform Instagram. Take a look at the pictures here:

