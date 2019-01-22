Sara Ali Khan photos: Sara Ali Khan is among the most favourite actors of the B-town. The Internet sensation has about 6.1 million followers on Instagram which proves that the heartthrob governs the heart of many. Recently, the actor's picture dressed in a casual attire has gone viral, have a look

Sara Ali Khan hot photos: Budding actor Sara Ali Khan is among the hottest and youngest actors of the B-town who leaves no chance of raising the temperature on the Internet with her classy and sassy looks. After giving a super hit performance in her Bollywood debut Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor has conquered the heart of many and has proved herself well in terms of talent and skills. Recently, the actor’s picture dressed in a casual attire has gone viral. In the photo, Sara is dazzling with an ear to ear smile and is looking adorable. With printed casual shorts and a cami top, the actor kills social media with her simple looks. She has completed her looks with a printed bag, which is suiting her well.

Sara Ali Khan also governed hearts after appearing in her movie–Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Simmba became a super hit film and is still leaving her fans awestruck with her outstanding performance in the film. Her sartorial fashion choices, trendy outfits and flamboyant looks often let her fans go gaga with her looks. As per reports, Sara Ali Khan was also stuck in controversy after doing Kedarnath due to her next scheduled film Simmba. To which her daddy Saif Ali Khan rescued her from the problem. Sara has an optimistic nature and knows to tackle the situation in a very balanced and positive way.

