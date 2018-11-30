Sara Ali Khan, who will be making her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, is making all the right choices when it comes to choosing the right script or in terms of style. For her latest promotional look, Sara opted for a quirky bottle green co-ord set by fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Donning an off-shoulder ruffled crop top with matching high-waisted pants, Sara is looking stunning in her latest photos.

The next-gen star Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora, is making all the right buzz before her film Kedarnath hits the screens. Apart from her acting skills and impressive personality, what is also winning hearts are her promotional looks which are definitely making a style statement.

Known for her colorful palette and statement designs, Designer Masaba Gupta has shared photos of Sara’s latest promotional look on her official Instagram account and we are certainly impressed. In the photos, the diva can be seen donning a bottle green co-ord set with a quirky tribal glass design printed all over it.

With a ruffled off-shoulder crop top paired with high-waisted pants that are accentuating her toned midriff, Sara has completed her look with statement silver-toned dangler earrings. With hair parted in the middle and subtle makeup, Sara is proving that she is definitely one to look out for.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Kedarnath is based against the backdrop of devastating floods in Uttarakhand and will hit the screens on December 7. In the film, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. ‘

Post Kedarnath, Sara will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Simmba is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 28. With Kedarnath and Simmba releasing in the month December, Sara is sure to emerge as not just most promising newcomer of the month but also the year.

Have a look at her other promotional looks for Kedarnath:

