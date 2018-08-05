Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, was seen hugging stepmom Kareena Kapoor along with father Saif Ali Khan at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's residence. And in a very rare sight, all the 3 were seen in white colour.

Interestingly, the daughter also hugged Kareena before getting into the car while Saif looked happy

A report according to zeenews.india.com said that father Saif Ali Khan is likely to appear on the screen with daughter Sara. Saif has signed for a film which is going to be directed by Nitin Kakkar. The report says that the film will be based on a father-daughter relationship.

Though the film is a poignant one, it is filled with humour, it is expected that the film will also have a strong message. The director had approached for the film to Sara for her role as a daughter. The film is likely to be Saif and Sara’s first film.

Meanwhile, Sara is preparing for her Bollywood Debut titled Kedarnath, which is directed, Abhishek Kapoor. Besides Sara, the film features Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, August 5, Bollywood star Kajol launched the trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela.

The film is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film which concentrates on the mother-son relationship is scheduled to hit the screens on September 7.

The film is a journey of the mother-son duo, their love and conflict of interests. It is a mix of love, family drama and aspirations of young students.

