Sara Ali Khan in shorts photo: Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside her gym and the photo has been breaking the Internet! Sara is dressed in sexy pink shorts and fans are loving her gym avatar.

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness freak and often gets snapped outside her gym! The diva on Wednesday was spotted in her gym avatar and the photo was shared by one of her fan pages and has gone viral on the Internet! In the photo, we see Sara Ali Khan dressed in a sexy pink ganji with pink shorts.

Sara Ali Khan is a member of the royal Pataudi family and the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She made a powerful debut in December last year with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath which was based on the backdrop of the tragic Uttarakhand floods. Sara Ali Khan’s performance in the film was highly applauded and both fans and critics loved Sara Ali Khan’s phenomenal work in the film.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer action-drama Simmba which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018 and earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Sara Ali Khan has become very popular and has a huge fan base on social media.

