Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: Sara Ali Khan's choices of outfits have always impressed the fans. At Marathi Gaurav event, she looks gorgeous in a pink and golden outfit. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan has again impressed her fans with her latest outing in traditionals. She attended Marathi Gaurav event in Mumbai. She walks in style in a pink with golden embroidery suit. With dewy make up and minimal accessories, she raises her style chart. She perfectly complemented her outfit with a matching colour monjris. Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood however, she has always gone a notch higher in raising the fashion level. With utmost grace and elegance, Sara Ali Khan looks pretty as she strikes happily a pose for the camera lenses.

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial movie Kedarnath. She was widely praised for her acting performance in the movie. She was next seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty.

Check out her more beautiful glimpses from her Instagram

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More