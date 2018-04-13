Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she’d be perfect for Simmba. She’ll match Ranveer’s craziness because her character in the film is such, Simmba director Rohit Shetty was quoted saying. The director kept on praising the Bollywood beauty who was suppose to make her debut in the industry from Badrinath but now Simmba will be hitting the floors on December 28, 2018.

Golmaal director seems quite excited about his Simmba cast Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. The director can’t stop praising the Bollywood beautiful who will debut with Simmba. In a recent interview, the directed was quoted saying, “When I met Sara for the first time, I realised she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films,” Rohit said about Sara. She will make her big Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. Talking more about Sara’s personality, the director said, “Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me. I thought she’d be perfect for Simmba. She’ll match Ranveer’s craziness because her character in the film is such.”

Not just Sara Ali Khan but Ranveer was also praised by Rohit. He said, “We have worked together in an ad film and that is when we started planning to collaborate on a film. But I couldn’t have imagined making Simmba if not for Ranveer Singh, because he is the only actor who has the strength to pull out such a character. This is the first time we will see Ranveer playing a policeman in an action film. There are certain colourful elements in the character of Simmba that Ranveer also has. So I really had to change my writing if Ranveer would have said ‘no’ to my film. There is a lot of energy in the character, so as in him.”

ALSO READ: October: Shoojit Sicar, screenplay writer Juhi Chaturvedi are the dream team

Simmba will hit the floors on December 28. The action drama will make Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh play a police officer, Sangram Bhalerao. Ranveer Singh was also quoted saying, “We are done with more than half of Gully Boy’s shooting. After I wrap that in April-May, I will immediately be diving to Simmba. I am very excited to be working with Rohit sir for the first time on a feature film.”

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor is a bundle of talent and discipline just like her mother: Manish Malhotra

ALSO READ: National Awards 2018: Full list of winners

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App