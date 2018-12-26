Sara Ali Khan has recently become Internet's latest crush after her viral video made by her fans on social media. The video contains various stints of the actor singing her upcoming movie song Aankh Marey herself. The video is extremely entertaining and extremely amusing which has become viral recently.

Budding actor Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to be her fans favourite. Though the diva has just emerged in the industry with her single film but with an outstanding performance on the screen, she has won many hearts post her movie. Moreover, she has also become one of the most loved actors in the industry. Her ability to do everything perfectly like her mother Amrita Singh has left everyone stunned and her fans are reluctantly waiting for more.

The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s movie–Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, which is likely to hit the silver screens on December 28, 2018. The diva is currently busy in the promotions of the film and is making her work fun by singing and dancing. As a tribute one of the actor’s fan club on social media has actually combined her various spells of the actor singing Aankh Marey herself at the numerous interviews in a mashup. The video is extremely amusing and entertaining with Ranveer Singh giving comedy beats. Many quoted that the video has given the Internet their crush. With adorable comments, the fans made the actor the queen of the Internet in just a small time span.

