Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared a photo of birthday girl Sara Ali Khan on his Instagram account wishing the diva a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead.

Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan, who made a promising Bollywood debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial venture Kedarnath, turned a year older yesterday and all her fans, as well as her friends from Bollywood, poured in wishes for the actress who has been winning millions of hearts with not just her amazing acting skills but also her humble nature and down to earth personality.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is the director of Sara’s forthcoming movie tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, shared a photo of the diva on his official Instagram account in which the actress is looking on cloud number nine! Her adorable big smile in the photo seems priceless and fans cannot stop gushing over her natural cuteness which shows in all her candid photos.

In the picture shared by Imtiaz Ali, we see Sara Ali Khan smiling adorably and we are guessing it might be some joke cracked by Kartik Aaryan who is not only her co-star in Love Aaj Kal but also her rumoured boyfriend. Sara Ali Khan’s birthday was made very special by all her millions of fans, family, and friends. Sharing the photo on Instagram, director Imtiaz Ali wished Sara a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan and made her powerful debut in the Hindi film industry last year with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath. She was then seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film emerged as a blockbuster.

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next movie which is most likely titled Love Aaj Kal 2 and is the sequel to 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal. She will also be seen in Coolie No 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan.

