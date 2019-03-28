Bollywood celebrities are always surrounded by rumours of relationships and affairs. One of the most talked-about relationship rumour these days is the love triangle of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The Internet is flooded with articles on their affair and people are wondering if they are strategies used by PR people. Well, on that note, here's what the truth is!

While the masses were diverted to believe the gossip, there came an announcement of the two starring in a film with Imtiaz Ali which is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

Recently, Bollywood has witnessed a surge of rumours surrounding the relationship between Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday pitting the two actresses against each other. However, on the ground, there has been no validation to the baseless reports, as the entire stunt is evidently structured on the age-old regressive tactic to promote the upcoming films Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Imtiaz Ali’s next tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2.

Opting for the done and dusted promotional strategy of relationship rumours between the leading pair of an upcoming film, the strategists added fire to futile allegations of a brewing romance between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. While the masses were diverted to believe the gossip, there came an announcement of the two starring in a film with Imtiaz Ali which is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

Further to that, the fake machinery went ahead and created speculations of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dating each other, only to announce Kartik Aaryan’s next Pati Patni Aur Woh starring the two. If the above stories weren’t enough, rumours mills churned out another fake tale of Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan’s rift over Kartik, belittling the status of the ladies, who are perceived as fighting over a guy.

Such an option for promotions, which puts down the actresses and projects them as just arm candies to the actor, while the actor earns a reputation of charming multiple women, is utterly regressive and unjust to the dedication of the actresses involved. It is unfair on the part of the media as well to merely report it creating a heated discussion, as against to retrospecting the honesty in the same, as sensible minds can clearly witness the fake stunt.

With no base to any information, time and again there have been assumptions and reporting over the relationship statuses of the three. However, with no truth whatsoever, the entire drama is staged in order to promote the upcoming films, both starring Kartik Aaryan.

Giving fodder to gossips, the films have been banking upon such old school strategies to create a buzz, which not only takes away the credibility of the actors but also demeans the dignity of the women involved.

While either of three has never admitted to any alleged relationships, the gossipmongers have been dwelling on the fake information propagated to advance the film promotions, when sensible journalists can clearly see through the promotional stunts of the films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More