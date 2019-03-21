Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to star in Imtiaz Ali's next film. The duo announced the same on their social media handles recently and netizens cannot stop expressing their excitement with witty reactions. The untitled film is slated for a release on Valentine's Day 2020.

Even before entering the Bollywood industry, the next gen star Sara Ali Khan had expressed her desire to work with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan. So much so, that Ranveer Singh had stepped in to introduce the duo at an event in Mumbai. As the fans gushed for the two actors to come together for a film, it has finally come true with an Imtiaz Ali’s film. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday took to their official Instagram account to share an intimate photo and officially announce their upcoming project.

Kartik Aaryan wrote on his post that he is honoured to embark on the journey alongside Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. Revealing that the film will hit the theatrical screens on Valentine’s Day next year, i.e February 14, 2020, Kartik added that the film has gone on floors. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan shared on her profile that she is honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited for the film.

Interestingly, the makers are yet to announce the title of the film. Earlier, reports said that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film is the remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Love Aaj Kal. It is yet to be seen whether the film is indeed the sequel of the film with a different title or it boasts a new story altogether. Anyhow, the announcement of duo’s film has raised excitement among the fans who have showered the comment section with interesting comments.

Before the announcement of the film, several photos and videos from the sets in New Delhi had gone viral on social media. In one of the videos circulating on social media, Kartik and Sara could be sharing an intimate kiss in a club. While another photo showed the duo taking a bike ride.

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

Pic | Kartik aaryan and Sara ali khan on the bike for their untitled movie of imtiaz ali. @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/NM520TEN0O — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 15, 2019

Pics | here is the first glimpse of #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan from their untitled movie of imtiaz ali shooting in Delhi ❤😍 @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/DvbMbRX2Fx — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 10, 2019

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the untitled film starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Scheduled to release on February 14, 2020, the film will clash with Malang starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

