Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the bubbly Sara Ali Khan were recently spotted in Shimla with their faces covered. However, it did not take a long time for their fans to spot and recognize them and soon they were surrounded by their fans for selfies and autographs. While Sara Ali Khan had covered her face with a red dupatta, Kartik Aaryan had tied a black bandana around his face.

Soon after their fans spotted them, several photos and videos of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan emerged on social media. While Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a green and red suit, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in an all-black avatar with a stylish white jacket.

According to media reports, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are in Shimla for the next schedule of their upcoming movie tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2 which is being helmed by Imtiaz Ali. They have previously shot the movie in Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made a powerful debut last year with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath and received critical acclaim for her acting in the movie.

She was then seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba which emerged as a blockbuster. Kartik Aaryan, who is known for movies like whoPyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was last seen in Luka Chuppi, and will also be seen in Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is slated to release next year.

