Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been creating buzz on social media ever since Sara confessed about going on a date with Kartik Aaryan. It seems like her dream is fulfilled as recently both of them were spotted on a candle-lit dinner date. In the pictures, the duo is looking adorable, enjoying each other's company.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most followed and talked about duo in the B-town. The actors’ friendship started much before they met each other and now the actors are all set to create a buzz in the industry as an on-screen couple in their upcoming film. Recently, the duo’s candle-lit dinner date pictures are doing rounds on the Internet. In the pictures, Sara is looking flamboyant dressed in a white Salwar Suit and Kartik is dressed in a casual bright jacket. They were spotted at a hotel in Delhi and seems like both of them are enjoying their time to the fullest.

It is not the first time when both of them are spending time together, earlier to this, a video of the duo from the sets of their film also created a lot of buzz on social media. In the video, Sara was spotted yelling out Kartik’s name in public and Kartik was covering her mouth with his hand. It all started when Sara confessed that she wanted to go on a date with Kartik on the chat show Koffee with Karan. This was before the duo met each other and now it seems that Sara’s wish is fulfilled and both of them are enjoying each other’s company.

Talking about their professional front, both the actors will be sharing screens in their film which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is said to be a sequel of Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2009. Some days back, Kartik announced about his project on Instagram and shared his views saying that he is honored to work with Imtiaz Ali and also shared that the film will be hitting the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Kartik will also appear in Mudassar Aziz’s film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with his costars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. Some days back film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed that the romantic comedy film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. Kartik Aaryan last appeared on-screens with Kriti Sanon in the film Luka Chuppi. The film did wonders at the box office and also impressed the fans as well as critics.

