Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan stunned everyone with her gorgeous avatar on Friday night as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock. Her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were also in attendance to cheer for her.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are the new couple on the block. While the duo has wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali, their whirlwind romance is grabbing headlines every now and then. Be it Kartik getting protective about Sara after being mobbed by fans on their hush hush date or being papped holding hands, it seems that Sartik is finally a thing, as their fans call them. And now, they have given their fans one more reason to gush over them.

On Friday, Sara turned a showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock and stunned everyone with her gorgeous appearance. She wore a sparkling ivory lehenga with a golden emblem etched on the waistline and completed the look with middle-parted beachy waves and sultry makeup.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the presence of Kartik Aaryan and Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s presence in the front row cheering for the diva. Seated close to each other, both the men look amazed to watch Sara walk the ramp. Not just during the show, Kartik and Ibrahim also accompanied Sara while leaving the hotel.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the sequel of Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal. Tentatively titled as Aaj Kal, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020. With this, Sara has also been roped in for Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, has films like Dostana 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh in his kitty.

