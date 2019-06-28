Bollywood's newbie Sara Ali Khan has reacted to Kartik Aaryan working with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. The duo is currently shooting for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 in Shimla. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

The new age actors of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are making a buzz with their adorable chemistry as they shoot for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. From their viral photos from sets to their banters on Instagram, the duo are one of the most loved rumoured young couples of Bollywood and also have fan pages dedicated to them.

On June 27, the makers of the upcoming film Dostana 2 announced the star cast featuring Kartik Aaryan alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan was among the first ones to react to it. In the comment section, Sara congratulated her co-star and said that it is going to be lit.

Sharing the announcement video on his Instagram account, Kartik wrote that “Maa Da Laadla Bigadne Wala Hai” and added that he cannot wait to take the franchise forward with his partners in crime. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, Dostana 2 will be directed by Collin D’Cunha and bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The makers are yet to finalise the third actor to complete the trio.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s next film tentatively titled as Love Aaj Kal 2 is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020. With this, the actor will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake alongside Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has also been roped in as the leading lady of Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan.

