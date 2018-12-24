Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has reportedly roped in the next-gen stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film had released in 2009. As per the latest reports, Love Aaj Kal 2 is expected to go on floors next year.

The new-age actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are making all the right buzz with their new-found chemistry. After expressing their fondness for each other at various interviews followed by Ranveer Singh being the perfect matchmaker at a recent event, it seems like Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has decided to cast the duo in the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. If the latest report by Filmfare is to be believed, Kartik and Sara have been roped in Love Aaj Kal 2 and the film is expected to go on floors soon.

Interestingly, 2009 hit film Love Aaj Kal starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The sequel of the film is likely to be adapted to modern lines. As in the first part, Kartik Aaryan is also likely to play a double role in the film. Looking at the fresh pairing, we cannot wait to watch the duo recreate their adorable and new-found chemistry on-screen.

Daughter of Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her debut this year with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP Films, Kedarnath is based against the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods. Post Kedarnath, Sara is all set with her second release Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The film will hit the screens this weekend on December 28.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, whose latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety emerged as a box office hit and entered the Rs 100 crore club, will be seen in the film Luka Chuppi.

