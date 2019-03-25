Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's video from the sets of their upcoming film is currently creating a buzz on the Internet. In the video, both of them are enjoying each other's company and is laughing on a private joke. Sara Ali Khan yells the actor's name in public and in an embarrassing situation, Kartik covers her mouth with his hand.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most talked about couple in the industry. Their friendship began much before, they met each other and now both the actors are all set to appear together for the first time. Recently, both of them confirmed their next film which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Recently, a video of the duo, showing their chemistry is creating a buzz on the Internet. It is anticipated that the video is from the sets of their film and it seems both of them are enjoying their time shooting with each other. Talking about the video, Sara is spotted shouting his name in public and Kartik is trying to cover her mouth with his hand. It seems like both of them are enjoying their time and laughing on a private joke. The talks regarding the duo started long ago when Sara Ali Khan confessed on Koffee With Karan that she wants to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan. Since then their fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to share the screens together.

Recently, the lead actor Kartik Aaryan shared a sneak peek from the film and quoted that he is honoured to work with Imtiaz Ali. The film is not titled yet and features Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. He also announced that the movie will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. In the picture, the chemistry of both the actors is much visible and their fans are much excited to witness the same on big screens too.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan’s work front, the actor is also busy shooting for his film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. In the film, Kartik will share the screens with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, which will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019. The film adds a small pinch of comedy to the extra-marital affairs. Reports also revealed that the movie will clash with Sanjay Dutt’s and Arjun Kapoor’s drama film Panipat.

Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan has recently signed an entertaining film which is said to be the remake of Coolie No 1 of 1995. In the film, the actor will share the screens with Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

