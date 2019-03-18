Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan Video: Simmba actor seems to be enjoying the bike ride with Kartik Aryan, in Delhi shooting the movie sequence for their upcoming film Love Love Aaj Kal 2. The video is increasing the pulse rate of the viewers as they both look extremely adorable together. Check inside the video

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan Video: Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her bike ride with Kartik Aaryan, whom she erstwhile desired to date. Love Aaj Kal 2 shoot is on the go, both the actors are busy shooting the sequences on the streets of New Delhi. Earlier a video went viral from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2, where Kartik and Sara spotted kissing together. It can be presumed that the movie will bring out the best of their characters.

The most desiring on-screen couple climbed up the ladder of popularity after giving back to back hit movies in the past recent year. Rose to fame after making debut in Kedarnath, Simmba actor Sara is souring new heights of popularity. It is to let you all know that, Love Love Aaj Kal 2 is the second instalment of Love Love Aaj Kal movie, which previously featured Saif Ali Khan. It can be said, that daughter is walking on the footsteps of her father and soon she will become one of the most demanding actors of the film fraternity, whereas the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, recently delivered one of his hit movie Luka Chuppi which themed upon romantic comedy, worked really well in the box-office.

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

An actor who crowned herself with the best of her inherited beauty left her fans speechless after sharing the screen with an actor like Ranveer Singh, Simmba. Sara is known for her charming personality and her down to earth nature, the Pataudi princess made her family proud by her success, which she gained in such a short span. Talking about Sara’s co-actor Kartik urf Rajjo from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he is someone who has shown the versatility of acting after delivering a 12-min nonstop punch in his movie.

Garnering much attention from fans, both the actors are working seriously for their upcoming film. Many pictures and videos of the two from the sets have also gone viral on their fan pages. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali the first Love Love Aaj Kal maker, recently visited Jamia University in Delhi, he wanted to shoot a scene in a science laboratory but since the lab did not fit his requirements, he will now be shooting in Mumbai.

