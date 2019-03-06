Recently, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan's kissing scene has gone viral on the Internet. It is said that an onlooker claimed to have seen the stars in a pub, shooting for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2. Though the fans are convinced from the fact, however, there is no confirmation as the video is not very clear.

Good news! the much-awaited stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. Recently, a viewer claimed to have spotted Bollywood hottie Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, while shooting for a romantic scene. Both of them were seen shooting a kissing scene at a pub in Delhi and the video of the scene has gone viral now. However, due to the bright lights of the pub, both of them are not properly visible but the fans very well say that it’s them. Though the video confirms nothing but gives a sneak-peek about the hot chemistry of the couple in the film. If in reality, it is Sara and Kartik, then it can be anticipated that the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 will set the screens on fire with their hot chemistry.

Talking in detail about the film, Love Aaj Kal 2 is a sequel of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan’s starrer rom-com Love Aaj Kal in 2009, which was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Earlier reports also revealed that Saif Ali Khan will also be a part of this film but the actor refused to this report. Some time back, Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor shared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan 6 that together Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will look good and called them a combination of massy and classy.

Here is the video:

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan fanpage (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

