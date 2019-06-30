Bollywood actors including Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani help young chunks to beat the summer heat. The young actors will give you tips for the summer date. The yellow thigh-slit skirt donned by several actors is the perfect match for the girls to catch the fashion.

When it comes to fashion, the entire Bollywood dons the colour in one or the other form. The latest obsession was witnessed after young talented actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and others were seen donning the same colour of thigh slit skirt. The Simmba actor has worn the yellow skirt with a blue spaghetti strap. The actor was seen flaunting her abs in her latest Instagram photo. After Sara, another Bollywood actor Kiara Advani donned the same colour of skirt during the promotional event of Blockbuster hit Kabir Singh.

The actress wore the yellow colour skirt with a knot crop top. The Kabir Singh actor was seen flaunting her toned figure. Famous singer Monica Dogra wore the same colour in her latest Instagram post. Monica donned the yellow skirt with the crop top. Monica, who became the household name after singing Dooriyan for the film Break ke Baad starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan in lead roles.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for Love Aajkal 2. The film features Kartik Aryan in lead roles. On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead role in Guity, a Netflix series produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Ruchi Narain. The film will be released on Netflix by the end of this year. Kabir Singh was released on June 21. Since its release, the film continues to amuse the viewers. Till now it has done a huge margin at the box office. Kiara essayed her role as Preeti while Shahid Kapoor was seen as an alcoholic surgeon.

