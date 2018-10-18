Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, has stormed the internet with her latest photos. Sara Ali Khan who is all set to make Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Kedarnath, was clicked while exiting the airport after she returned from Switzerland. Apart from Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in another Bollywood upcoming movie Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

Being projected as the next big thing in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, daughter of B-town superstar Saif Ali Khan, is setting the internet on fire with her latest photos captured at the airport after she returned from her recent Switzerland visit. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani captured these stunning images of Sara Ali Khan who is all set to make her silver screen debut with upcoming movie Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite to B-town versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is expected to hit theatres in November this year. However, some reports suggest that the makers of Kedarnath may postpone its release date to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan’s latest airport look, the actress is wearing rugged denim jeans with a dark-grey coloured jacket, and carrying a pink colour bag. Star-kid Sara Ali Khan was snapped while she was returning from her shooting schedule for her upcoming film Simmba. Speaking about Simmba, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite to Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh. Currently, Kedarnath is slated to release in November this year, however, reports suggest that it is going to be Simmba which will mark her Bollywood debut rather than Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan featured in B-town headlines previously when she had appeared on the cover page of the Hello magazine. Apart from Simmba and Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan is also expected to be part of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.

