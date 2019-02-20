Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved and adored new gen actors welcomed by Bollywood this year. The diva started winning hearts even before her debut in the industry. Well, once again the actor is breaking the internet with her super-stylish pap appearance. Take a look!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented newbies who entered the industry only a few months ago. The diva has been looting hearts even before made her actual debut in Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan’s appearance in Koffee With Karan shot her to fame as the audience loved the originality she carries with her personality. The beauty is also loved for happy vibes and cheerful nature by fans.

Continuing to win hearts with her stunning photos, Sara Ali Khan was once again snapped by paparazzi in the most stylish avatar. Donning a colorful top tucked in a black mini skirt, the Kedarnath actor is slaying! Striking poses for the pap, Sara Ali Khan is impressing fans all over again. She was caught while coming out of Namrata Purohit’s song launch by the paps and the photos have left everyone awestruck! Take a look!

Recently, the diva was also snapped in a shorts while coming out of the gym and the fans can’t get enough of her. Sara Ali Khan has been featured in two superhit movies until now, the first one being Kedarnath and the other is Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. The actor has got plenty of offers since her last movie but it is nothing is confirmed about her next project.

