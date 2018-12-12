Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: The new beauty of Bollywood and lead actress of Kedarnath was seen in a beautiful white dress. The photo of the amazing outfit was shared by Sara on her official Instagram page. Her make up in the post was way too subtle and perhaps that is why she garnered so much attention.

Sara Khan is going to be seen in Simmba opposite the dramatic hunk Ranveer Singh

Sara Ali Khan Instagram photos: Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan once again made her fans and followers smile on a boring Wednesday, December 12, when she uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page. The diva was seen in a very classy white dress, which had flowers on it. Her make up in the post was way too subtle and perhaps that is why she garnered so much attention. The audience is now done perhaps bored with too much makeup and want to see the artists/Bollywood divas with some natural beauty.

Just like Katrina Kaif, and sometimes even Kareena, who knows how and where to keep it simple, subtle and still sweet. Coming back to Sara, the cutie was just featured in Kedarnath, a film which with traces the gruesome events which unfolded during the 2013 Uttarakhand flood. Now the cutie is gearing up for Rohit Shetty’ Simmba, where she is going to share the screen with the dramatic hunk, newly wedded Ranveer Singh.

The floral print just got better after Sara Alik Khan wore this super unique yet beautiful outfit. The top of the lehenga was filled with colourful flowers while her skirt was simply white. The floral print was just too beautiful to ignore. Sara here clearly looked like a very sweet angel.

