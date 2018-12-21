Besides being one of the most appreciated debutants in B-town, Sara Ali Khan has also garnered a huge fan following on several social media platforms, mainly Instagram. The diva boasts of over 3.3 million fans on the photos and videos sharing platform. In just a few hours, the picture has got over 792k likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the actor.

Sara Ali Khan looks regal in her latest Instagram post

You just can’t deny the fact that the future of Bollywood can’t look prettier when a beauty like Sara Ali Khan has already become a part of it. With the much-awaited film Kedarnath, the diva marked her debut in the Indian film industry. The beauty proved that she has acquired remarkable acting skills from her parents and is all set to rule the industry soon. In the coming days, her upcoming film Simmba will hit the silver screens.

Besides being one of the most appreciated debutants in B-town, Sara has also garnered a huge fan following on several social media platforms, mainly Instagram. The diva boasts of over 3.3 million fans on the photos and videos sharing platform. The Kedarnath actor keeps sharing her glamorous and gorgeous pictures via Instagram and with every new picture the love for her gradually increases. Meanwhile, take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s latest Instagram picture:

Donning a nude tulle Aubusson gown hand embroidered in silk threads, crystals and bugle beads from Khosla Jani, the beauty looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous. In just a few hours, the picture has got over 792k likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the actor. Sara barely misses a chance to share her sassy and high on fashion pictures and it seems that her fans just love the fact about her. Here we have compiled some of her best photos that have been sizzling our smartphone screens, take a look:

