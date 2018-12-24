Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her big Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath has become a social media sensation with a crazy fan following on the Internet and several social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, among many others.

Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her big Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath has become a social media sensation with a crazy fan following on the Internet and several social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, among many others. The new entry in Bollywood is all about fashion and style statements and her photos on social media are proof! In the latest photo shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Sara Ali Khan looks like a wild cat in a cheetah print dress with long earrings and a brown hairband.

Sara Ali Khan’s beautiful eyes and her striking expressions and the pose is to die for! Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Indian film industry with Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath which was released on December 7 this year and emerged as a hit. She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

