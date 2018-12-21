Sara Ali Khan hot photos: Sara Ali Khan leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with he hot updates. Recently she took to her Instagram handle to share her stylish photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a magenta jacket with black mini shorts. She has also tried a twisted fishtail side braid which is suiting her well.

Sara Ali Khan hot photos: Sara Ali Khan has recently taken the Internet by storm with her recent sexy uploads. The diva is best known for her optimistic behaviour, hot looks, stylish outfits and natural beauty. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a magenta jacket with black mini shorts which is looking fabulous on her. She has complimented her outfit well with long boots which are giving her a smart look. With mild makeup slight tone of mascara and matte lipstick, the diva is just looking fantastic. She has also tried a Twisted Fishtail Side Braid which is suiting her well with the outfit.

Recently Sara has made her acting debut with the movie–Kedarnath with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan is also up with her upcoming film–Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh which is likely to hit the silver screens on December 28, 2018. Simmba is a highly anticipated film and the actors are very much excited for their movie. As per the reports and interviews, Sara is a girl with optimistic behaviour and has always led her life with full enthusiasm even after going through various hardships of life. After her outstanding performance in her debut, the budding actor has now become an Internet sensation and has about 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

