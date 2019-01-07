Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2018 with romantic-drama Kedarnath which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role has become a national crush of India. In just a few months she has become a social media bomb and her photos are all over the Internet!

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2018 with romantic-drama Kedarnath which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role has become a national crush of India. In just a few months she has become a social media bomb and her photos are all over the Internet! Sara Ali Khan is followed by the paparazzi wherever she goes and thus her photos go viral in no time.

On Monday morning, Sara Ali Khan was clicked outside her gym by the paps and the Simmba star looks phenomenal and breathtaking in the sexy gym avatar. Dressed in a grey ganji and grey shorts, Sara Ali Khan looks super cool in that adorable look! Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer masala entertainer titled Simmba which had hit the theatres on December 28 and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters.

Simmba is about to enter the glorious Rs 200 crore club soon and is one of the biggest hits of this year! The film marks Sara Ali Khan’s second hit in a row and was helmed by Rohit Shetty.

