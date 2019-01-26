Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has become an Internet sensation. The actor was recently seen at the Mumbai airport and was looking stunning in a white suit. Sara Ali Khan's latest film Simmba has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently riding on the success of her latest film Simmba which emerged as the biggest hit of 2019, has been winning hearts with her charming photos which keep circulating on social media. A fan page of the young beauty shared a stunning picture on photo-sharing app Instagram on Saturday morning. In the photo, we see Sara Ali Khan dressed in a gorgeous white anarkali suit with a multi-coloured dupatta and is looking breathtaking as she smiles while getting clicked!

Sara Ali Khan, who was in Singapore, returned to Mumbai and was snapped by the paparazzi. Her smile is worth a million dollar and Sara Ali Khan is not only known for her amazing acting skills and beauty but also for her humble and down to earth nature! Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer romantic drama Kedarnath which was based on the backdrop of the tragic floods which took place in Uttarakhand.

The film was a hit and Sara was highly acknowledged for her amazing performance in the film.

Sara Ali Khan was then seen in masala entertainer Simmba which was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

The film has minted more than 200 crore at the box office and emerged as a blockbuster. According to the latest media speculations, Sara Ali Khan will be playing the lead role in Love Aaj Kal 2.

