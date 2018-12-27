Donning this beautifully embroidered white dress, Sara Ali Khan looks unapologetically appealing looking at the camera. The diva has kept her long tresses open adding to her alluring beauty. It is just impossible to take eyes-off her arresting beauty. The picture has been posted almost an hour ago and it has already garnered over 620k likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the Kedarnath actor.

Simmba promotions are making Sara Ali Khan’s fans go loco over her remarkable looks and flawless beauty. Looking at her, it seems that the Bollywood is definitely going to some hard-working and talented hands. Last day, the diva was seen looking exceptionally gorgeous at Simmba’s special screening in Mumbai. Today she made head turns as she stepped out for the promotions of Simmba. The film features Ranveer Singh opposite to her and is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 28.

Meanwhile, the beauty took to her Instagram handle to share her splendid new look that has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms. Donning this beautifully embroidered white dress, the diva looks unapologetically appealing looking at the camera. The diva has kept her long tresses open adding to her alluring beauty. It is just impossible to take eyes-off her arresting beauty. The picture has been posted almost an hour ago and it has already garnered over 620k likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the Kedarnath actor. Here’s take a look at the post that has set the Internet on fire:

Also, here is a small compilation of Sara’s pictures that are evidence of her mounting beauty and proves that she is indeed the new fashionista in the B-town.

